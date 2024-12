New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar.

"Pleased to speak to FM @gidonsaar of Israel today.Appreciate his briefing on the ongoing developments in the region. Also discussed our bilateral relations and efforts to strengthen them," Jaishankar said on X.

"Look forward to meeting in person," he said. PTI MPB DV DV