Jaishankar to visit Australia, Singapore from Nov 3-8

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Australia and Singapore from November 3 to 8 during which he will meet leaders of the two countries and address the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN, an official statement said on Saturday.

Jaishankar will co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra, the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"EAM will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the 2nd Raisina Down Under to be held in the Australian Parliament House. EAM is also scheduled to have interactions with Australian leadership, parliamentarians, members of the Indian diaspora, business community, media and think tanks," it said.

During the visit, Jaishankar will travel to Brisbane and inaugurate India's fourth consulate in Australia, it added.

At the second India-Australia 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue held in Delhi in November last year, both sides had welcomed the positive and increased momentum of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) that helps support the security and prosperity of the region.

On the second leg of the visit, Jaishankar will travel to Singapore on November 8, the statement said.

During his visit, the minister will address the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN - India Network of Think Tanks. He will also meet the leadership of Singapore to review the close partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to further enhance the bilateral relationship, it said.

Jaishankar last visited Singapore in March.