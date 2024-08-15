Jaishankar to visit Kuwait on Aug 18

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Kuwait on August 18 which will enable both sides to review various aspects of the bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, cultural and people-to-people contacts, the MEA said on Thursday.

During the visit, he will meet Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

He is also expected to call on the leadership of the State of Kuwait, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the State of Kuwait on August 18," it said.

His visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of India-Kuwait bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, consular and people-to-people contacts, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, it added.

The visit will also come nearly two months after 45 Indians had died in a devastating fire at a building in Kuwait.

At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire in June at the seven-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf. PTI KND ZMN