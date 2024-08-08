Jaishankar to visit Maldives from August 9-11

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a three-day visit to the Maldives beginning Friday, in a first high-level trip from New Delhi after the island nation's pro-China president, Mohamed Muizzu, assumed office nearly nine months ago.

Muizzu visited India in June and attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union council of ministers.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Maldives from August 9-11," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The visit follows the recent visit of the President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers," it added.

Jaishankar had previously visited the Maldives in January 2023.

"Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and our Vision 'SAGAR', that is, Security and Growth for All in the Region," the MEA said in a statement.

"The visit is aimed at strengthening the close partnership between the two countries and to explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further," it added.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office.

Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country.

Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male. PTI MPB RC