Jaishankar to visit Spain on Jan 13-14

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is slated to visit Spain on January 13-14 during which he will meet the country's leadership and hold discussions with his Spanish counterpart Manuel Albares on the entire gamut of the bilateral ties, the MEA on Sunday said.

This will be Jaishankar's first visit to Spain as an external affairs minister, it said.

"External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar (EAM) will be on an official visit to the Kingdom of Spain on 13-14 January 2025. This will be his first visit as External Affairs Minister to Spain," the MEA said in a statement.

Jaishankar will during the visit "meet the leadership of Spain and hold discussions with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Manuel Albares, on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest", it said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said that he is scheduled to address the 9th Annual Conference of Spanish Ambassadors and meet the Indian community.