Jaishankar's intervention sought to repatriate mortal remains of Kerala man killed in Jordan

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 4 (PTI) Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Tuesday sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains of a Kerala man who was shot dead by Jordanian security forces at the Israel-Jordan border last month.

Muraleedharan, who is also a former Minister of State for External Affairs, visited the family of the deceased, Ani Thomas Gabriel, in Thumba, near here.

"To expedite the procedures, Muraleedharan requested Jaishankar to take the necessary action," a statement from the BJP leader's office said.

Muraleedharan made the request following his visit to Gabriel's residence, it added.

The former union minister also held discussions with the Thumba parish vicar, Father Shajan Jose, it further said.

Gabriel's family had said on Sunday that they received an email from the Indian Embassy on March 1 confirming his death.

The incident reportedly occurred on February 10, when Jordanian soldiers opened fire at the border.

Gabriel's relative, Edison, was also shot but survived and has since returned home with injuries, according to family sources.

According to reports, Gabriel and Edison were part of a four-member group attempting to cross the border from Jordan into Israel with the help of an agent. All four had arrived in Jordan on a three-month visit visa.

The Jordanian army intercepted them at the border, but as they attempted to escape, the soldiers opened fire.

Gabriel was reportedly shot in the head, while Edison sustained a leg injury and was taken to a Jordanian army hospital. After receiving treatment, he was repatriated to India. PTI TGB TGB KH