Jaisinagar in Sagar district will be known as Jaishiv Nagar: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Sep 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday announced that Jaisinagar in Sagar district of the state will now be called Jaishiv Nagar.

Jaisinagar is a tehsil in the Bundelkhand region of MP and a part of the Surkhi assembly seat.

“I announce to change the name of Jaisinagar to Jaishiv Nagar,” Yadav said during a food security resolution programme in the town on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya, founder of the Jansangh, the BJP's erstwhile avatar.

He said Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary is being celebrated under the ‘Swadeshi Sewa Pakhwada (fortnight)’ in the state.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi, Yadav said he awakened the spirit of Swadeshi and inspired the cause of independence.

The chief minister said India’s prosperity would come from the progress of villages, and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened a path for the citizens in that direction. The PM’s mantra is “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”, he said.

Inaugurating the state’s City Portal, an e-governance platform, he said gas connections would be made available to every household within the jurisdiction of municipal corporations and municipal councils and then gradually to larger villages.

“We are ready to provide whatever the people of Bundelkhand ask for,” he said.

Referring to farmers and women, Yadav said cultivators of MP will be given a price of Rs 5,320 (per quintal) for the soybean crop.

If the crop is sold at a lower rate than the minimum support price (MSP) anywhere, then the MP government is ready to bear the loss incurred on the yield, he said.

From Diwali onwards, the government will give Rs 1,500 per month to women under the ‘Ladli Behna’ programme, he added. Beneficiaries now receive Rs 1,250 a month under the scheme. PTI MAS NR