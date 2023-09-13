Jajpur medical college and hospital to be named after Jajati Keshari

Bhubaneswar, Sep 13 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved a proposal to name the Jajpur Medical College and Hospital after Jajati Keshari. The hospital will become operational from 2024.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had recently received a request from the people of Jajpur to name the medical college after Jajati Keshari.

Jajati Kesari, the famous Somavansi ruler of ancient Odisha, occupies a special place in the hearts of the people of the state.

Construction of many important shrines including the magnificent Lingaraj temple and establishment of Abhinav Jajnagar, modern Jajpur, as the capital of his kingdom, speaks volumes about his benevolence.

Naming of Jajpur medical college after Jajati Kesari is a humble tribute to this great historical personality who enhanced the glory of Odisha, the CMO said.

The Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital, Jajpur, has been built at a cost of Rs 526.21 crore on a 46-acre campus. The state government is in the process of applying before the National Medical Commission (NMC) for issuing the Letter of Permission (LoP) for admission of 100 MBBS students for the academic session 2024-25.

With the opening of the medical college and hospital, the total number of government medical colleges and hospitals in Odisha will increase to 12, producing 1,650 MBBS students each year. PTI AAM AAM MNB