Jakhar skips Punjab BJP meeting; Rupani says he was in Delhi for personal work

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday skipped a meeting of the state unit here, prompting the party's state in-charge Vijay Rupani to clarify that he was in Delhi for some personal work.

While Jakhar remained incommunicado, Rupani claimed that he has not given any resignation from the post of the Punjab BJP chief.

Seventy-year-old Jakhar has been remaining absent from the party's organisational activities for the past several days. Last week, he had skipped a meeting of the party's membership drive.

The Punjab BJP last week had rejected media reports suggesting Jakhar had resigned from his post, as "totally baseless".

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, former Gujarat chief minister Rupani said Jakhar was in Delhi for some personal work.

"Jakhar ji has not given any resignation. He is the state unit president and we are working under his leadership," said Rupani while dubbing reports of his resignation as rumours.

Rupani said Jakhar was present in the workshop on membership drive.

Asked whether Jakhar was upset with the party, Rupani said there was nothing of this sort.

"He will come after three-four days," said Rupani after he was asked when Jakhar would return.

Jakhar was appointed as the Punjab BJP chief in July 2023. He had succeeded BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma as the state unit president.

He had joined the BJP in May 2022, three months after the Congress lost the Punjab assembly poll.

Meanwhile, the state level meeting of Punjab BJP was held under the leadership of Rupani. In the meeting, discussions were held on various issues including the upcoming Panchayat polls.

On this occasion, party leaders Fateh Jang Bajwa, Rakesh Rathore, Jagmohan Singh Raju, Dayal Singh Sodhi, Jai Inder Kaur and RS Ladhar were present.