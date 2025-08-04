Jakhar slams AAP govt over FIR against BJP leaders, workers in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Aug 4 (PTI) Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday slammed the AAP government over the registration of an FIR against five BJP leaders, including two municipal councillors, on the charge of creating ruckus at the office of Ludhiana Mayor Inderjit Kaur.

Jakhar joined the ongoing protest by the BJP leaders against the mayor and demanded the withdrawal of the FIR.

Police registered a case against BJP councillors Gauravjeet Singh Gora (ward number 80) and Mukesh Khatri (ward number 76), three others who are husbands of municipal councillors and 20 unidentified people on Saturday.

The BJP councillors said that they had gone to meet the mayor to discuss development work on Friday. However, the situation escalated and the mayor's security escorted the councillors out of the office.

Jakhar condemned the registration of an FIR against the BJP councillors and workers and also the conduct of Mayor Inderjit Kaur, calling her "arrogant".

"This is not just the mayor speaking, it is the arrogance of the government that is showing through her actions," he said.

Jakhar said that the BJP councillors had approached the mayor with genuine public concerns, but instead of listening, she tried to "silence" their voices.

He added that unless the FIR is withdrawn, the protest will continue.