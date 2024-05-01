Jakhar slams Punjab Congress leadership, says it is 'self-obsessed'

Chandigarh, May 1 (PTI) Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress, alleging that its state leadership was "arrogantly self-obsessed and reeling under falsely augmented ego that has cost the party dear".

He further alleged the state Congress leadership is a "slave of its own haughtiness and has disseminated a culture of dissent within the party where leaders are treated dismally and given a raw deal".

The BJP leader's statement came hours after former Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Jakhar said it appears that the Congress leadership in the state was working towards an agenda of 'Congress Mukt Punjab'.

"Consider the case of former Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, who left the Congress to join the AAP today. He has the potential. Punjab needs such leaders, but the Congress state leadership couldn't care less about all this," he said.

Jakhar said that Goldy had to face "derogatory and unparliamentary" language from the state leadership after his exit.

"In the loud-mouth culture of the Punjab Congress, Dalvir Goldy was an earnest, hardworking and soft spoken leader battling a self-obsessed egoistic state leadership," he said.

The Punjab BJP chief also cited the case of the wife of late former Congress MP Santok Singh Choudhary while underlining the culture of "shabby" treatment meted out to party leaders by the Congress.

"Choudhary Santok Singh lost his life during the Congress Yatra. This family gave three generations and 18 wins to the Congress, but it is shameful the way the Punjab Congress treated the family. They were unceremoniously thrown out of the party," he said.

Jakhar was flanked by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP national secretary Narinder Singh Raina and Karamjit Kaur, the wife of former MP Santok Singh Choudhary.

Replying to a question, Shekhawat reiterated that the doors of the BJP have always been open for a dialogue with the farmers.

"Just that some elements are obstructing the process, perhaps as part of some script," he said while responding to a query on the ongoing farmers' protests in Punjab.

Shekhawat said the BJP was flourishing in Punjab with border security and economic issues being addressed under the Narendra Modi regime towards attaining the final goal of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Shekhawat said he was confident that the BJP would win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

Meanwhile, former Gujarat chief minister and Punjab BJP organisational in-charge Vijay Rupani exhorted the party workers to leave no stone unturned to ensure the victory of the saffron party candidates in the state.

Chairing a meeting of Bathinda Lok Sabha workers, Rupani said he was confident that the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat will add to the tally of the BJP with the victory of its candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu. PTI CHS AS AS