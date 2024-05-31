Jakhar writes to Punjab CEO, complains about forcible removal of BJP booths

Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday filed a complaint with the state chief electoral officer against the alleged forcible removal of his party's booths in two villages of Faridkot and Sangrur districts.

He requested the CEO to ensure the safety and security of his party's booths, particularly in rural areas.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

"I would like to bring to your attention the alarming developments in specific areas, notably Kingra village of Faridkot and Bahadarpur village of Sangrur. Reports indicate that booths belonging to the BJP are being forcibly removed by AAP workers under the pretext of farmer protests. This orchestrated obstruction aims to impede the electoral process and potentially influence political outcomes," Jakhar said in the letter.

He said such actions not only jeopardise the integrity of the electoral process but also undermine the democratic rights of citizens.

"It is imperative that immediate steps be taken to address these concerns and ensure safety and security of polling booths, particularly in rural areas where vulnerabilities are heightened," he wrote.

He lamented that despite the BJP raising several concerns in its communication on May 24, no action has been taken.

The BJP had highlighted the need for the deployment of central forces, ensuring 100 percent videography of polling process, conducting flag marches, and issuing directives to prevent disruptions on the polling day. PTI CHS TIR TIR