Jako Rakhe Saiyan: Elvish thanks well-wishers after firing at house

Gurugram, Aug 18 (PTI) Reacting for the first time after the indiscriminate firing at his Sector 57 house here, YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav on Monday said he and his family are safe and thanked people for the concern they showed towards him.

At 5.25 am on Sunday, three shooters came on a bike and fired continuously on the ground and first floor of Elvish's five-storey house. The incident was captured on CCTV, showing masked attackers wearing helmets.

The bullets fired by them hit the balcony, walls, windows and doors of the house. Elvish was not at home when the firing took place.

A day after the firing, Elvish Yadav broke his silence on this matter. In a post on Instagram, with background song 'Jako Rakhe Saiyan', he wrote, "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank You." His mother Sushma Yadav, father Ram Avatar Yadav, caretaker and some other family members were inside the house when the firing took place, said police.

In a post on social media on Sunday afternoon, the Bhau gang took the responsibility of firing at Elvish's house. In the post, it was written that the firing was done because of the promotion of a betting app by Elvish, the police added.

On the other hand, the police have not been able to identify the shooters so far. They have deployed teams from the Sector 56 police station and the crime branch to investigate the case. An FIR was registered at Sector 56 police station, said the police.

"A probe is underway. The route of the shooters is being traced through CCTV cameras installed on the roads around the spot. The accused will be arrested soon," said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.