Jal Bus project 'symbol of corruption', Punjab govt investigating it: Tourism minister

Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) The Rs 8.63-crore amphibious Jal Bus project was a "symbol of corruption" and the Punjab government is investigating it, Tourism Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

There is no proposal to restart the service, he added.

Sond was reacting to reports in some media suggesting that the Punjab government was attempting to relaunch the service.

The service was launched in December 2016 during the-then Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government. It enabled tourists to take a ride in the amphibious bus in Harike lake.

Advertisment

The project was scrapped after the Congress government assumed power in 2017.

Sond slammed the erstwhile government for spending Rs 8.63 crore on the project, calling it a poor decision that placed an unnecessary financial burden on the people of Punjab.

"The Jal Bus was a symbol of corruption and is currently under investigation," he said.

Advertisment

"The bus is not fit for operation and the possibility of a major accident cannot be ruled out if it were to be relaunched," he added.

Under Chief Minister Singh Mann's leadership, the government will not make any decision that can harm the lives or the finances of the people of Punjab, the minister said.

He also urged the public not to believe media reports suggesting that the Jal Bus project would be restarted.

Advertisment

"The Jal Bus was a loss-making venture as the previous government spent crores from the state treasury on it while the revenue earned barely reached the thousands," Sond said.

"The Jal Bus is entirely unfit for operation and will not be relaunched under any circumstances," he asserted. PTI CHS CHS SZM SZM