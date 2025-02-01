Jal Jeevan Mission extended till 2028 with enhanced Budget outlay: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide tap water connection to all rural households, has been extended till 2028 with an enhanced Budget outlay, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, Sitharaman said under the Jal Jeevan Mission 15 crore households, representing 80 per cent of India's rural population, have been provided access to potable tap water connection "To achieve 100 per cent coverage I am pleased to announce extension of this mission till 2028 with an enhanced total outlay," she said.

She further said that the mission's focus will be on quality of infrastructure and Operation and Maintenance of rural piped water supply schemes through jan bhagidhari.

"Separate MoUs will be signed with states and UTs to ensure sustaintable and citizen centric water services delivery," she said.

Earlier, the deadline for providing tap water connection to all rural household was 2024.