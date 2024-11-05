Jal Jeevan Mission scam: Former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, 22 others booked

Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan has registered a case against former minister Mahesh Joshi and 22 others in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission scam, a top official said on Tuesday.

Director General, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Ravi Prakash Mehrada, said the FIR was registered two-three days back.

"An FIR against ex-minister Mahesh Joshi and 22 others, including officers and contractors, has been registered by the ACB in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam," the officer told PTI.

He said the ex-minister has been accused of misusing his official powers.

Joshi was the cabinet minister for the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) in the previous Congress government.

The scam pertains to alleged financial irregularities and corruption in awarding contracts related to the scheme.

The central government's Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections and is being implemented in Rajasthan by the PHED.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the scheme in Rajasthan.

The ED had also conducted multiple searches in this case, including at the premises of Joshi, and has in the past arrested an alleged middleman and some contractors. PTI SDA DV DV