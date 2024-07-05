Jal Jeevan Mission works must be reviewed at state level, says MP Assembly speaker

Bhopal, Jul 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Tomar on Friday said the progress of the Union government's Jal Jeevan Mission must be reviewed periodically at the state level, his comment coming after some legislators expressed concern on works underway.

The opposition Congress staged a walk out from the House after highlighting shortcomings in the commissioning of the project, which aims to provide safe and adequate piped drinking water to all households.

Apart from reviewing the progress of the project at the district levels, there is need to monitor it at the state level, which would also bolster the MP government's image, Tomar said.

During Question Hour, BJP MLAs Hardeep Singh Dang, Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, Ramesh Prasad Khatik, Kalu Singh Thakur, Sanjay Pathak and Ambreesh Sharma pointed out to flaws in Jal Jeevan Mission works as well as problems faced by citizens amid rains due to roads being dug up for laying pipelines.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said a inquiry should be conducted into the issue since it was the concern of the entire House and not just of a single party. Congress MLAs walked out of the Assembly after Tomar expunged some remarks made by Singhar on the project's implementation in MP.

After the Congress legislators returned, MLA Ajay Singh said the work underway smacked of corruption and was delayed.

In his reply, Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayavargiya said district collectors will be instructed to hold review meetings with public representatives periodically to remove shortcomings and to ensure timely completion.

He also told the House senior officers will be sent to inquire into complaints and provide a boost to the initiative. PTI LAL BNM