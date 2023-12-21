Jal Shakti dept's division to be opened in every assembly constituency of Himachal: Dy CM Agnihotri

Dharamsala (HP), Dec 21 (PTI) The divisions of Jal Shakti department would be opened in all 68 assembly constituencies and a policy decision has been taken in this regard, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri informed the state assembly during the Question Hour on Thursday.

Replying to BJP leader Pawan Kajal's question, Agnihotri said there are 68 divisions of the Jal Shakti department in the state and nine assembly constituencies are without Jal Shakti divisions.

The previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had opened Jal Shakti divisions in Pachhad, Sujanpur, Jaisinghpur, Nadaun, Sri Nainadevi, Seraj, Rajgarh, Kasauli and Kangra constituencies but these were de-notified and the Rajgarh and Nadaun divisions have been notified again.

Replying to supplementary questions, Agnihotri said that de-notifying the divisions opened by the previous government was a policy decision and these would be reopened keeping in view the financial position and ground realities.

The chief minister added that the divisions would be rationalized as some influential MLAs got two divisions in their constituencies.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi informed the House that the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing Corporation (HPMC) would provide inputs and implements to the horticulturists at cheaper rates as the corporation has decided to reduce its commission from 15 to 9 per cent.

Replying to Congress leader Bhuvneshwar Gaur's question, the minister said that the corporation would directly purchase the implements from the manufacturers and informed that the HPMC and Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing and Consumer Federation (HIMFED) procured fruits worth Rs 240 crore from the growers during the past four years.

The NPA (Non-Performing Assets) of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank stood at Rs 1,147.90 crore as on March 31, 2023, and recoveries of Rs 44.70 crore were made from April 1 to November 30, 2023, reducing the NPA to Rs 1,103.20 crore, the chief minister told the assembly while replying to Congress leader Rajinder Rana's question.

He said that complaints of giving loans without any guarantee and distribution of loans by misusing the powers by the board of directors have been received and these would be probed.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya told BJP's Hansraj that against the target of connecting 17,082 villages of more than 500 population, 15,556 villages have been provided road connectivity and 18 roads are under construction.

The remaining villages would be connected by roads in a phased manner and 12 important roads would be constructed in Churah assembly constituency in Chamba district, he added. PTI COR BPL AS AS