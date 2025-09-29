Jal shakti minister calls for swift action on wetland protection and river rejuvenation in Bihar, UP

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil on Monday called for swift action on wetland protection, pollution abatement, and river rejuvenation in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and urged both states to expedite notifications and legal protection, noting that wetlands are vital for flood control, groundwater recharge, bio-diversity, and local livelihoods.

While chairing the 16th meeting of the Empowered Task Force (ETF) on Ganga rejuvenation, Paatil stressed that the Ganga is not just a river but a cultural symbol and lifeline for millions. He urged all states and departments to act in a coordinated and time-bound manner.

The meeting brought together representatives of central ministries, state governments, and the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). Paatil expressed satisfaction that nearly 80 per cent of the issues taken up in the past year had been resolved, calling the progress a "strong foundation" for rejuvenation efforts.

A major focus was wetlands in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where 282 and 387 sites were assessed, with 59 identified as high priority. The minister urged both states to expedite notifications and legal protection, noting that wetlands are vital for flood control, groundwater recharge, bio-diversity, and local livelihoods.

On pollution abatement, officials said that large cities along the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh have a sewage treatment capacity of 4,651 MLD, with another 1,708 MLD under construction. However, Paatil called for greater attention to smaller towns and directed the state government to prepare City Sanitation Action Plans under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.

The task force also reviewed the "Namami Niranjana Campaign" aimed at reviving the Falgu (Niranjana) river in Bihar, once revered in Buddhist traditions but now dried up. The minister called the campaign a revival of "cultural heritage" and asked the state government to extend full support.

Strengthening the regulatory framework was another key theme, with emphasis on floodplain demarcation and the role of a dedicated NMCG cell set up in 2023 to scrutinise projects in sensitive river zones, officials said.

Paatil also released a report titled Geomorphic and Ecological Impacts of Sand Mining in Large Rivers, prepared by IIT Kanpur. The study uses remote-sensing and drone surveys to assess the impact of sand mining and suggests mitigation strategies. Officials said the report would aid in shaping a policy framework for regulating sand mining across India's rivers. PTI UZM MNK MNK