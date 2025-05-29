Jal Shakti Minister launches nationwide rural sanitation survey

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil on Thursday launched Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) 2025, a nationwide rural sanitation survey by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS).

Speaking at the event, Patil reiterated the importance of "measuring to manage", a principle that underpins the impact of flagship programmes.

He urged all states and Union Territories (UTs) to continue sharing their innovations and best practices, and noted that Swachhata (cleanliness) is not a one-time goal, but a continuous journey.

"As we work towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India), sanitation must remain a sustained, people-led effort powered by true Jan Bhagidari (people's participation)," he said.

Minister of State of Jal Shakti and Railways V Somanna said SSG is not merely a survey but also a national validation exercise and a powerful tool to rank states and districts on their rural sanitation performance.

DDWS Secretary Ashok K K Meena said SSG 2025 is anchored in Swachh Bharat Mission -- Grameen, SBM(G) Phase 2 to ensure the success of this massive endeavour.

SSG 2025 aims to assess the on-ground status of rural sanitation, with a focus on sustaining the Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus Model outcomes achieved under SBM-G. The overarching objective of SSG-2025 is to provide a national ranking of all States/UTs and districts of India based on quantitative and qualitative sanitation parameters as identified under SBM-II.

DDWS has engaged an independent agency which will carry out the survey using a structured assessment framework aligned with SBM-G Phase II guidelines.

The ministry said SSG-2025 will help ascertain the progress of SBM-G through a sampled village assessment, surveying households (HH) and public places in villages to assess their status on various cleanliness parameters including functionality of Plastic Waste Management Units (PWMU), Faecal Sludge Management(FSM) plants, GOBARdhan Plant, citizen feedback and Swachhata Green Leaf Rating (SGLR) sites.

A dedicated mobile app has been created to gather citizen feedback.

The event witnessed the launch of the Assessment Framework of Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2025 and a compendium of State Best practices, Swachhata Chronicles Volume III. PTI AO KSS KSS