Jal Shakti minister launches new digital platforms for water management and transparency

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil on Thursday launched three key digital initiatives aimed at improving water resource management, accessibility and transparency.

The initiatives include a revamped website for the Department of Water Resources, a Web-based Reservoir Storage Monitoring System (RSMS) portal and a Water Resource Census application and portal.

Speaking at the launch event, Paatil emphasized the government's commitment to digital transformation in water governance.

"These platforms will enhance efficiency, transparency and accessibility, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of a harmonized digital identity for government services," he said.

The ministry's newly redesigned website has been developed using the Digital Brand Identity Manual (DBIM) framework, making it one of the first government platforms to fully comply with the latest Guidelines for Indian Government Websites (GIGW) 3.0.

The upgrade ensures a uniform user experience across government websites, enhanced accessibility for people with disabilities, and improved security features, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement.

Other key features include faster load times, a centralized content management system and a mobile-friendly design, making it easier for citizens to access government services even in remote areas, it said.

To streamline water storage monitoring, the minister also launched the RSMS portal, which will automate data analysis for 161 major reservoirs across India.

The Central Water Commission (CWC), which monitors reservoir storage, will now generate its weekly storage bulletins digitally, eliminating the need for manual data processing, the statement said.

The RSMS portal will allow citizens to check reservoir storage levels at the national, state and individual reservoir levels, providing real-time data that can be downloaded, according to the statement.

This information is crucial for decision-makers in agriculture, power generation, disaster management and drinking water supply, it said.

"Live storage data is vital for ensuring water security. This system will help prioritize water use and mitigate the impact of extreme weather conditions, which are becoming more frequent due to climate change," Paatil said.

The Water Resource Census application and portal will facilitate data collection for multiple national-level water resource surveys, including the 7th Minor Irrigation Census, 2nd Census of Water Bodies, 1st Census of Springs, and the 1st Census of Major and Medium Irrigation Projects, the ministry said.

For the first time, a 100% digital, paperless system will be used to collect data via mobile applications, with geotagging and satellite-based validation ensuring accuracy. The reference period for the census will be the 2023-24 agricultural year, the statement said.

The census aims to build a comprehensive database for irrigation planning, water budgeting and policy-making. By integrating reverse GIS technology and pre-populated past census data, the process is expected to be faster and more reliable.

These digital initiatives reflect the ministry's broader push toward modernizing India's water governance system, ensuring efficient water resource planning, better crisis management and increased public access to critical data, the statement said.