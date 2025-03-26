Jal Shakti minister launches 'Ripples of Change' book on women-led rural WASH initiatives

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil on Wednesday launched 'Ripples of Change: Gender-transformative rural WASH programmes in India,' a publication by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) in collaboration with UNICEF India.

The book highlights ten stories from rural India, showcasing the impact of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) and Jal Jeevan Mission through the lens of women's empowerment, community leadership, and grassroots innovation.

Speaking at the launch in New Delhi, Paatil emphasised the role of women in driving change at the grassroots level.

"The stories in 'Ripples of Change' remind us that when women lead, transformation follows. These missions are not just about infrastructure; they are about dignity, empowerment and social progress," he said.

Alongside the book launch, Paatil unveiled the revamped website of the Ministry of Jal Shakti's Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (WASH).

The upgraded portal aligns with the latest Digital Brand Identity Manual (DBIM) and Guidelines for Indian Government Websites (GIGW) 3.0, making it one of the first government platforms to fully integrate these standards.

The revamped website aims to enhance accessibility, operational efficiency and trust among users. It offers an inclusive design, multilingual support, improved navigation, and higher security standards.

The upgrade is part of the government's push for a unified digital identity, ensuring consistency in branding and interface across government portals.

The event saw participation from senior officials, including the Secretaries of DDWS and the Department of Water Resources, Mission Directors of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) and Jal Jeevan Mission, and UNICEF India's Chief of WASH. PTI UZM HIG