Jal Shakti minister launches version 2.0 of 'FloodWatch India' app to enhance flood monitoring

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Paatil on Tuesday unveiled version 2.0 of 'FloodWatch India' mobile application, aimed at providing a more comprehensive and detailed overview of flood conditions across the country.

The upgraded app, developed by the Central Water Commission (CWC), builds on its first version launched last year. The initial version offered flood forecasts from 200 monitoring stations.

In a statement, the Jal Shakti Ministry said that version 2.0 significantly expands this scope, integrating real-time data from 592 flood monitoring stations across the country. This expansion aims to provide users with a more extensive and detailed flood condition overview.

In addition to enhanced flood forecasting, the new version includes data on the storage positions of 150 major reservoirs.

This feature is designed to offer insights into potential flood risks in downstream areas, aiding in better preparedness and response.

'FloodWatch India' utilises advanced technologies such as satellite data analysis, mathematical modelling and real-time monitoring to ensure accurate and timely flood forecasts.

The app is designed to be user-friendly. It offers information in both English and Hindi and is available in both readable and audio broadcast formats, the statement said. PTI UZM DIV DIV