Jal Shakti minister leads Swachhata Hi Seva drive in Delhi, calls it 'sacred resolve' of PM

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Calling the cleanliness drive a "sacred resolve" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Thursday urged citizens to participate wholeheartedly in the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign.

Paatil, along with Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna, joined volunteers in the national capital to lead the 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath, Shramdaan' (one day, one hour, service together) organised in Kalindi Kunj by the National Mission for Clean Ganga.

They also took a pledge to ensure cleanliness.

The initiative saw participation from people turning out to clean public spaces as part of the nationwide call.

Observed annually in the run-up to Gandhi Jayanti, the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign highlights the importance of collective action in realising the vision of a clean and healthy India.

This year's drive, officials said, was focused on mass mobilisation and community-led ownership of cleanliness efforts.