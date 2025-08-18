Jal Shakti Minister meets TMC MPs, discusses water schemes in Bengal

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Monday said he met Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs from West Bengal and discussed ways to ensure more effective implementation of central water schemes in the state.

In a post on X, Paatil said the discussions focused on providing clean drinking water, promote sustainable water management, and boost welfare-oriented facilities across the country.

"Today, a cordial meeting was held with the honorable MPs of the Trinamool Congress Party from West Bengal," he said.

"During this dialogue, the key focus was to ensure the more effective implementation of the schemes of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, under the visionary leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in West Bengal, so that the people of the state can maximally benefit from clean drinking water, sustainable water management, and facilities related to public welfare," Paatil said. PTI UZM VN VN