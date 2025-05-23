Jal Shakti Minister Paatil, Andhra CM Naidu discuss joint water management plans

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil held a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday to discuss collaborative strategies on water management and the state's development agenda.

The discussion was attended by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Chaudhary and senior officials from the Centre and state government.

Describing the meeting as "important," Paatil said that it included “meaningful discussion on various topics related to the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the state of Andhra Pradesh”.

He noted that the talks focused on “joint efforts for water management and overall development of the state”.

Paatil, who also held a meeting with Mizoram Chief Minister Pul Laldhoma on Friday, said that it addressed several state-specific concerns related to water resources and development.

“The Centre and the states together are committed to give new impetus to the development of North-East India,” he said. PTI UZM AS AS