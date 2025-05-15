Jal Shakti minister reviews Namami Gange progress in West Bengal

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Thursday held a review meeting with officials from West Bengal to assess the progress of the Namami Gange programme in the state.

The meeting focused on evaluating the status of ongoing projects, target achievements, and timely implementation under the national river rejuvenation initiative.

Highlighting the Centre's commitment to the cleanliness and sustainability of the Ganga and its tributaries, Paatil said the review was held in close coordination with the West Bengal government. He also emphasised the importance of cooperation between the Centre and the state.

"The central and state governments are working together to ensure the protection of our rivers," the minister said in a post on X.

Officials from the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and representatives of the state government were present at the meeting, where they held detailed discussions on key projects and roadblocks hampering progress.

The review comes amid a broader push by the Ministry of Jal Shakti to accelerate work on sewage treatment, riverfront development, and rural sanitation along the Ganga basin.

The Namami Gange programme, launched in 2014, aims to reduce pollution and restore the ecological health of the Ganga river system.