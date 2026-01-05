Jal Shakti minister tells states to enhance efforts for technology-driven river rejuvenation

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Monday directed the states to expeditiously complete the policy for safe reuse of treated water aligned to the national framework.

Paatil chaired the 17th meeting of the Empowered Task Force to enhance initiatives for technology-driven river rejuvenation, according to an official release.

"The meeting focused on strengthening data-based decision-making, monitoring mechanisms and compliance frameworks under the Namami Gange Programme, with special emphasis on drainage mapping and enhanced surveillance of sewage treatment infrastructure," the release from the Jal Shakti ministry said.

"Expressing satisfaction over the progress achieved, the minister appreciated the completion of 15 pollution abatement infrastructure projects during the current calendar year, terming it a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts for Ganga rejuvenation," it added.

Key stakeholders from various ministries and state governments attended the meeting.

The minister noted that the completion of these projects reflects strengthened coordination, effective monitoring and focused implementation, laying a robust foundation for long-term river rejuvenation.

"Uttar Pradesh led the states with the completion of six projects, followed by Bihar and West Bengal with four and three projects respectively. Both Uttarakhand and Delhi completed one project each," the press note said.

Officials said that the meeting underscored the importance of reuse of treated wastewater, adoption of innovative and research-based solutions as well as initiatives related to innovative sewerage treatment projects, CETP and others.

Various stakeholders noted that these interventions are essential for building a sustainable and resilient river management framework.

"The minister directed all the states to expeditiously complete the policy for safe reuse of treated water aligned to the national framework," the release said.

"An impetus was made to promote the reuse in states with clearly prescribed targets and enabling environment through notification of policy provisions," it added.

The minister also reviewed the status of implementation of the project on "Aerial Survey for Drainage Mapping and Development of a GIS-Based Visualization Dashboard with Analytical Module and Geotagged Videography of Drainage System (Natural & Manmade) of River Ganga for the State of Uttar Pradesh".