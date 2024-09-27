Jal Shakti minister to visit Chhattisgarh, take part in ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign programmes

New Delhi , Sep 27 (PTI) Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Paatil will visit Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Saturday to participate in activities under the ongoing 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign.

The visit is part of a broader initiative to assess the progress of sanitation efforts in rural India and promote sustained cleanliness practices under the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G).

As part of the campaign, Chhattisgarh has launched ambitious plans that include organising 29,951 'Swachhata Mein Bhagidari' events, 2,332 'Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs', and transforming 5,631 Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) across its rural areas.

To date, over 8,400 events have taken place with the participation of 10.48 lakh people, and more than 32,000 sanitation workers have benefitted from health camps and received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), according to an official statement.

The 'Swachhata Hi Seva' 2024 campaign, themed 'Swabhaav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata', is commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission. It seeks to drive behavioral change and foster community engagement, emphasising a "whole-of-society" approach towards cleanliness.

During the visit, Paatil will witness the transformation efforts in water conservation and sanitation at several sites, including the Mission Jal Raksha initiative in Barga village, and view installations made from waste materials under the Waste to Art program, an official statement said.

He will also oversee the transformation of CTUs, marking the impact of community-driven cleanliness efforts.

A key highlight of the visit will be the declaration of Rajnandgaon and Dongargaon Blocks as Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus Model blocks, demonstrating the district's commitment to comprehensive sanitation.

Chhattisgarh has already achieved ODF Plus Model status in 13,033 villages, and aims for all villages to reach this milestone by December 2024.

The minister's itinerary also includes a visit to the Plastic Waste Management Unit in Amlidih village and discussions with Swachhata Didis, local women leading sanitation efforts.

The day will conclude with the inauguration of a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP), further underscoring the state's commitment to sanitation and waste management.

This visit reflects the Indian government's dedication to ensuring cleanliness and sanitation through community involvement, driving towards the vision of a Sampoorna Swachh Bharat.