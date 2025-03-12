Jal Shakti minister underscores need for tech-driven approach to conserve Ganga

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Wednesday stressed on the need to leverage geospatial technology, real-time monitoring systems and innovative conservation strategies to achieve long-term sustainability of the Ganga River, according to a statement by the Jal Shakti ministry.

Paatil suggested while chairing the 14th meeting of the Empowered Task Force (ETF) on Ganga conservation, reaffirming the government's commitment to making the river cleaner and more sustainable through an integrated and technology-driven approach.

He emphasised the importance of timely execution of projects, strict pollution control measures and enhanced inter-ministerial coordination.

The meeting saw participation from key stakeholders across ministries and state governments, including Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Chaudhary.

The meeting included a comprehensive review of the Namami Gange Mission, which oversees 492 projects across 10 states with a total budget of Rs 40,121 crore.

Paatil highlighted the successful completion of 307 projects worth Rs 19,478 crore.

The minister noted that 3,346 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage treatment capacity has been created and 4,543 km of sewerage network completed. These measures aim to prevent the discharge of untreated wastewater into the Ganga and strengthen long-term pollution control mechanisms.

The ETF also reviewed compliance with Environmental Flow (e-Flow) norms as mandated by the 2018 gazette notification. This ensures regulated water flows from Devprayag to Haridwar and up to Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh.

A significant focus of the meeting was the government's ongoing efforts to curb industrial pollution.

Paatil reviewed the results of the seventh round of inspections covering 4,246 Grossly Polluting Industries (GPIs) along the Ganga Basin.

While 2,682 industries were found compliant with pollution control norms, the statement said stringent action has been taken against the violators.

The minister reiterated that strict industrial monitoring remains a top priority for restoring the Ganga's purity.

The meeting marked the inauguration of the Geographic Information System (GIS) Layer and Dashboard, a cutting-edge platform for real-time wetland monitoring.

Paatil emphasised the critical role of wetlands in flood buffering, biodiversity conservation and groundwater recharge.

Additionally, the minister highlighted the adoption of drone and Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology for precise drain mapping along the Ganga main stem.

The ETF also reviewed progress on aquifer mapping in the Ganga-Yamuna Doab, particularly in the Prayagraj-Kanpur stretch.

The minister applauded the scientific advancements in water resource management, including the development of a 3D resistivity map of aquifers and a paleochannel map.

These tools are instrumental in identifying 159 recharge sites to enhance groundwater reserves and sustain river flow.

Paatil urged all stakeholders to accelerate implementation efforts, ensuring the long-term protection of the Ganga's ecosystem while balancing ecological preservation with sustainable development.