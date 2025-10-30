Jal Shakti Ministry achieves 100 per cent target in site cleaning under Special Campaign 5.0

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Jal Shakti ministry has achieved full targets in cleanliness drives and surpassed its goals for reviewing physical and e-files as part of the Centre's Special Campaign 5.0, according to an official statement.

The campaign, aimed at promoting cleanliness, record management, simplification of rules, and better utilisation of office space, is being implemented across the department and its field organisations "in true spirit," the ministry said.

Secretary VL Kanth Rao reviewed the progress of the campaign with senior officials on October 27 and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work.

He urged officials to ensure that pending matters are cleared at the earliest before the campaign's target date.

According to data shared by the ministry, the department achieved 115 per cent of its target for reviewing physical files and 101 per cent for e-files. All 563 identified sites were cleaned, marking a 100 per cent success rate in cleanliness activities.

The campaign also freed up 1.12 lakh square feet of office space and generated Rs 67.28 lakh through the disposal of scrap material, the statement said.

In other areas, 90 per cent of public grievances and 86 per cent of grievance appeals were addressed.

Progress was also made in clearing Parliament assurances (69 per cent), MP references (58 per cent), and PMO references (56 per cent), the statement said. PTI UZM HIG HIG