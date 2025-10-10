Jal Shakti ministry drafts new rules for appointment of Central Ground Water Board chief

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Centre has released draft recruitment rules for the post of chairman of the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), inviting public feedback within 30 days.

According to an official circular dated October 8, the ministry has proposed changes to modernise the Central Ground Water Board (Chairman) Recruitment Rules, last updated in 2007.

Once finalised, the "2025 Recruitment Rules" will supersede the versions of 1996 and subsequent amendments of 2001, 2003 and 2007.

The revised guidelines define the post as a 'General Central Service, Group A Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)' position, carrying a 'Level-15' pay matrix equivalent to senior-most ranks in the central government.

The appointment will be made by promotion, failing which by deputation (including short-term contract), signalling an effort to expand the pool of eligible candidates beyond the board's internal cadre.

Under the new eligibility norms, promotion candidates must be serving as members of the CGWB in Pay Level-14 with three years of regular service, or have 25 years of combined service in Group A posts in the board, including at least one year as a member.

A Master's degree in Science or a degree in Engineering remains mandatory.

For deputation or short-term contracts, officers from central or state governments, Union Territories, public sector undertakings or autonomous organisations can apply, provided they have 18 years of experience in fields such as groundwater survey, exploration, regime monitoring, research, minor irrigation or resource management.

The upper age limit for deputation has been set at 58 years.

The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), which will oversee the selection, will be headed by a chairman or member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), along with the secretary of the Department of Water Resources and the secretary of the Ministry of Power.

The draft rules also reaffirm the government's commitment to reservations and age relaxations for candidates from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, ex-servicemen and other eligible groups. PTI UZM UZM KSS KSS