Jal Shakti ministry holds event to raise awareness about safeguarding water heritage sites

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Friday organised an event 'Jal Itihas Utsav' at Shamsi Talab, Jahaz Mahal in Mehrauli to raise awareness among public about safeguarding water heritage sites, creating a sense of ownership among the masses as well as promoting tourism and restoration of such heritage structures.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told the media that the ministry, along with various state governments and institutions, took up the programme of revival of the water heritage of the country and all those sources which have provided life to us for centuries.

"During the Amrit Kaal, a total of 75 ponds and reservoirs were identified across the country and a restoration programme was carried out. Today, we have Shamsi Pond which is more than 800 years old. The Ministry of Jal Shakti worked to renovate it. We have organised today's programme so that the responsibility of conservation of this pond becomes a mass movement among the nearby people in the coming times and they get connected with it," Shekhawat said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who also attended the event, posted on X : "It was indeed a privilege to attend the "Jal Itihas Utsav" at the historic Shamsi Talab, Jahaz Mahal in Mehrauli, in the presence of Chief Guest, Hon'ble Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri @gssjodhpur." "My congratulations to the Ministry for excellent work in restoring & rejuvenating water bodies across the country. A subject close to my heart, the passion for this cause has guided my endeavours for the Yamuna, Najafgarh-Sahibi, Sanjay Lake & Anagtal Baoli etc in Delhi," he said.

"Let's all unite and work together for better water management and be waterwise to take forward the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji who is championing the cause of water conservation. Enjoyed and appreciated the cultural programme during the event," the LG said in another post on X. PTI NIT CK