Jal shakti ministry holds high-level brainstorming to strengthen water governance

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Ministry of Jal Shakti held a high-level brainstorming session on Wednesday, chaired by Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, to chart a sharper roadmap for strengthening water governance, improving service delivery and ensuring long-term water security across the country.

The meeting, attended by Ministers of State V Somanna and Raj Bhushan Choudhary as well as senior ministry officials, saw an exchange on issues spanning water resources management, drinking water and sanitation, river rejuvenation, irrigation efficiency, institutional strengthening and the use of modern technology, the ministry said in a statement.

Paatil said water is "fundamental to every stage of human life" and stressed the need for continuous improvements in the quality of service delivery, stronger financial planning and effective utilisation of public resources.

He underlined the importance of community participation and water-related awareness at the school level, while urging states and departments to scale up successful models already being implemented in different parts of the country.

He reiterated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the government is committed to delivering water and sanitation services through transparent, responsive and citizen-centric governance.

Somanna and Choudhary called for a more integrated approach to water management -- one that tackles floods and droughts holistically, improves the use of the available data and promotes practices such as rainwater harvesting, along with efficient use of surface and groundwater. They highlighted the need to strengthen preparedness for climate-related challenges.

Senior officials emphasised improving service-delivery frameworks, deepening convergence among schemes, reinforcing institutional mechanisms down to the grassroots and enhancing capacity-building efforts to ensure flagship programmes reach citizens effectively.

The ministry said structured interactions of this kind are crucial for aligning priorities, identifying bottlenecks and improving coordination among stakeholders. Key suggestions and outcomes from the session will now be compiled for follow-up action in consultation with relevant departments and state governments, it said.