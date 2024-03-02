Jal Shakti Ministry introduces Swachhata Green Leaf Rating initiative to boost tourism hygiene

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) In a bid to enhance sanitation practices across India's tourism sector, the Centre has introduced the Swachhata Green Leaf Rating initiative to elevate aesthetic and sanitation standards at popular destinations.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, in conjunction with the Union Ministry of Tourism, has introduced this concept, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasised the need for all tourist facilities to elevate aesthetic and sanitation standards at popular destinations.

"As ambassadors of our country's hospitality and development, all our tourist facilities should actively involve themselves in enhancing the aesthetic and sanitation levels of our tourist spots," he said in a post on X.

He also stressed the potential for increased tourist footfall and enhanced brand value within the hospitality sector through investment in responsible sanitation practices.

The Bison Resort in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram has emerged as a pioneer by securing the inaugural Five Swachhata Green Leaf Rating Certificate of Recognition, the ministry said.

Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Vini Mahajan highlighted the transformative potential of initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Swachhata Green Leaf Rating in redefining the tourism sector's image, positioning it as a global beacon for cleanliness and responsible tourism.

The launch of the "National Pilot on Swachhata Green Leaf Rating in Hospitality Facilities" took place in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district and Assam's Kaziranga National Park.

The launch included orientation sessions and interactive engagements with hotels, resorts and homestay owners, aimed at fostering awareness and adoption of sustainable tourism practices.

The ministry said the Swachhata Green Leaf Rating booklet, unveiled during a national conference in Lucknow in January, serves as a comprehensive guide for establishments committed to championing sustainable development and upholding world-class sanitation standards.

Aligned with the Travel for LiFE programme under Mission LiFE, the ministry said the Swachhata Green Leaf Rating initiative endeavours to promote sustainable tourism practices that harmonise with nature. PTI UZM SZM