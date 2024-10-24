Jal Shakti Ministry launches 6th National Water Awards, applications open till Dec 31

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Ministry of Jal Shakti has officially launched the 6th National Water Awards (NWA) for 2024, encouraging exemplary contributions to water conservation and management across the nation.

Applications can be submitted for the awards through the Rashtriya Puraskar portal will December 31, 2024.

The awards aim to recognise the efforts of various entities, including state governments, local bodies, educational institutions, industries, and civil society organisations which have demonstrated outstanding initiatives in water resource management, an official statement said.

Nine categories are included in this year’s awards with significant recognition for the "Best State" and "Best District", which will each receive a trophy and citation.

Other categories such as "Best Village Panchayat", "Best Urban Local Body" and "Best School/College" will confer cash prizes alongside trophies and citations.

The cash awards are structured for first, second, and third positions at Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

The selection process involves a rigorous screening by the Department of Water Resources, followed by evaluations by a jury committee comprising retired senior officials.

Ground verification of shortlisted applications will be conducted by the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB).

The final recommendations will be submitted to the Union Jal Shakti Minister for approval.

Initiated in 2018, the National Water Awards seek to promote the government's vision of "Jal Samridh Bharat" (water-sufficient India) by highlighting the critical importance of water conservation and encouraging the best practices among the public. PTI UZM ARI