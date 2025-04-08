Jal Shakti ministry launches campaign to promote child nutrition

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The Jal Shakti ministry on Tuesday launched a campaign focusing on clean water and sanitation as essential elements of child nutrition and overall health.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) under the Jal Shakti ministry has partnered with the Ministry of Women and Child Development for the 7th edition of the 'Poshan Pakhwada', being held from April 8 to 23.

As part of the Poshan Pakhwada, the 'Shuddh Jal aur Swachhta Se Swasth Bachpan' campaign was launched to promote child nutrition. It is aligned with the Saksham Anganwadi scheme and aims to raise awareness about the role of safe drinking water and hygiene in preventing malnutrition, the Jal Shakti ministry said in a statement.

States and Union Territories have been directed to conduct extensive sensitisation and awareness activities at the community level, it said.

Key activities planned during the campaign include the Shuddh Jal and Swachhta Drive, which will involve community sessions on hand hygiene, sanitation practices, waste management, and composting, the ministry said.

Anganwadi workers will undergo training to strengthen their role in counselling mothers on clean water consumption and good hygiene practices, the ministry said.

Special focus will be on spreading awareness among lactating mothers, with Anganwadi and ASHA workers conducting information, education, and communication (IEC) sessions on disease prevention through clean water and sanitation.

Select Anganwadi Centres that demonstrate high standards of hygiene and nutrition will be awarded Smart Poshan Anganwadi certification, it said.

The campaign also includes the 'Swachh Jal, Sundar Aangan' initiative, which aims to improve sanitation facilities at Anganwadi centres with support from local communities and Self-Help Groups.

This will involve installing child-friendly water stations and creating murals that reinforce hygiene messaging. Awareness rallies will further mobilise communities to adopt safe water and sanitation practices, it said. PTI UZM RHL