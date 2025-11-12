Jal Shakti Ministry launches tools to enhance community participation in rural water management

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Wednesday launched a set of new digital and communication tools under the Jal Jeevan Mission to promote community participation and ensure long-term sustainability of rural water supply systems.
The initiatives, including a Decision Support System (DSS) for source sustainability, a Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) panchayat dashboard, a community radio programme, and a handbook on community-managed piped water systems, were unveiled by Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil at a one-day workshop in New Delhi.
The workshop was organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) under the theme 'Communication and PRA Tools for Jan Bhagidari', focusing on participatory tools for strengthening rural water governance. It was attended by officials from central ministries, state representatives, development partners, and members of the Rural WASH Partners' Forum (RWPF).
Addressing the gathering, Paatil said the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) and the JJM reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that states: "Jan bhagidari se hi jan kalyan sambhav hai (only community participation will lead to public welfare)." He cited WHO's estimates and said the JJM has freed over nine crore women from the daily burden of fetching water, saving an estimated 5.5 crore person-hours every day.
"Empowering panchayats with data and digital tools will make them self-reliant in managing local water resources," the minister said, adding that initiatives like 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari' are focused on groundwater recharge and rainwater harvesting for long-term sustainability.
In his address, DDWS Secretary Ashok K K Meena emphasised that community ownership and local decision-making are at the heart of the JJM.
"People are not beneficiaries; they are guardians of their water systems," he said, stressing that communication and behavioural change are essential to turn participation into tangible action.
The DSS, launched by the ministry, will integrate data from multiple agencies, including the Central Ground Water Board, India Meteorological Department, and the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics.
It will help district authorities identify recharge potential areas and plan water resource management scientifically. Currently operational in 234 districts, the system will cover all districts by the end of the financial year, according to officials.
The newly launched panchayat dashboard, accessible via the e-Gram Swaraj portal, will provide real-time data on water supply, quality, and functionality at the panchayat level. Over 67,000 sarpanch and panchayat secretaries have already logged in, enabling improved monitoring, transparency, and accountability in rural water governance, officials said.
To strengthen communication at the grassroots, the community radio programme 'Swachh Sujal Gaon Ki Kahani: Radio Ki Zubani' will be aired across 100 radio stations in 13 national and 34 local dialects. Through characters Sujal Kumar and Swachhika Kumari, the programme will share real-life success stories while engaging communities through quizzes and interactive discussions, they said.
The handbook titled 'Jan Bhagidari se Har Ghar Jal', on the other hand, provides practical guidance for gram panchayats, village water and sanitation committees, and self-help groups on managing piped water systems. It also introduces District Technical Units to provide technical support and ensure that local issues are escalated efficiently, officials said.
During the workshop, RWPF partners and state teams participated in eight thematic sessions to design participatory rural appraisal tools on issues such as source protection, preventive maintenance, grievance redressal, and greywater management.
Summing up the discussions, Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary and Mission Director of JJM, called the mission "a people's movement built on trust, participation, and purpose".
He urged partners and states to translate the newly launched tools and programmes into field-level impact to ensure lasting sustainability.