Jal Shakti Ministry pushes for inter-sectoral convergence to prioritise water conservation efforts

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Jal Shakti Ministry on Thursday held a high-level meeting to accelerate the implementation of artificial recharge structures for rainwater harvesting with community participation under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) initiative.

The meeting emphasized the need for a unified cross-ministry approach to make water conservation a national priority, aligning with the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain 2024' campaign, according to a statement.

Key ministries were urged to collaborate closely, using existing schemes and resources, to construct recharge systems like borewell replenishment structures and shafts to boost groundwater levels, it said.

Secretary of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Debashree Mukherjee stressed the importance of inter-sectoral efforts to scale up community participation in water conservation activities.

She noted that the JSJB initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month in Surat.

The meeting discussed various action points, including the need for ministries to create mission-mode action plans for enhancing existing rainwater harvesting structures, with a focus on groundwater replenishment.

Mukherjee also highlighted the role of community engagement through ministries, such as education and youth affairs, to raise awareness and foster grassroots participation.

Ministries were encouraged to focus on affordable, small-scale recharge structures that meet local community needs, she said, adding Public Sector Undertakings and industries were also called upon to contribute through corporate social responsibility initiatives.

To ensure accountability and to track the progress, a real-time monitoring dashboard is being developed on the 'Catch the Rain' portal.

Ministries and departments are expected to regularly update the portal to facilitate transparency and efficient tracking of ongoing efforts, the statement said.

The meeting underscored the importance of coordinated government efforts to address India's water crisis and secure long-term water sustainability.