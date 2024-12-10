Jal Shakti ministry says over 3.35 lakh new household latrines sanctioned in past three weeks

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Over 3.35 lakh new individual household latrines were sanctioned and assessment and functional improvement of over 1.54 lakh community sanitary complexes was carried out in the last three weeks under a campaign, the Jal Shakti ministry said.

Launched on World Toilet Day on November 19, the "Hamara Shauchalay: Hamara Samman" (HSHS) campaign concluded on Human Rights Day, December 10, highlighting the intrinsic link between sanitation and dignity.

Organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the three-week initiative mobilised over 38 lakh participants through more than 50,500 events nationwide, the ministry said in a statement.

The campaign achieved significant milestones, including the assessment and functional improvement of over 1.54 lakh Community Sanitary Complexes (CSCs), covering more than 70 per cent of existing facilities, it said.

Additionally, over 3.35 lakh new Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) were sanctioned, addressing critical sanitation gaps and advancing the mission of complete sanitation coverage, the statement said.

States across the country showcased innovative approaches during the campaign.

In Jammu and Kashmir, mobile LED-equipped vehicles spread sanitation awareness across districts. Bihar involved Self-Help Groups to conduct surveys and promoted school-based activities for youth engagement. Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district utilised Google Maps to track CSCs, ensuring accessibility and proper maintenance.

Rajasthan led efforts with the construction of over 750 pink toilets and the beautification of one lakh IHHLs.

Gujarat introduced the "Our Toilet, Our Respect" initiative in schools, while West Bengal established model toilets in all gram panchayats. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu focused on beautifying CSCs and IHHLs, transforming sanitation facilities into community landmarks, the statement said.

The campaign also included high-level involvement, with active participation from governors, Union ministers, Members of Parliament, state leaders, and panchayat members.

Water and sanitation committees were activated at multiple levels to ensure accountability and long-term sustainability, the statement added.