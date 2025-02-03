Jal Shakti Ministry to leverage AI and IoT for advanced water management: C R Paatil

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Monday said that his ministry can harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) for enhanced water resource management and rainwater harvesting in drought-prone regions.

In order to improve water resource management and rainwater harvesting in drought-prone regions, the ministry said the AI-based tools can be used for AI-Enabled Irrigation Scheduling, Remote Sensing and AI-Based Crop Monitoring, Automated Smart Irrigation Systems, Predictive Maintenance for Irrigation Infrastructure and Decision Support Systems.

Advanced AI enhanced models can provide improved predictions of groundwater behaviour, identify vulnerable areas prone to pollution and depletion and enables proactive interventions, the minister said in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

IoT-based pressure and flow control valves are being implemented to ensure precise irrigation, preventing overwatering and conserving vital water resources.

AI-based remote sensing applications are monitoring crop water usage, while AI-powered maintenance systems are evaluating water supply based on seasonal variations, water availability, cropping patterns and real-time weather conditions.

This smart water metering approach aims to regulate water distribution effectively, especially during periods of excess or deficient rainfall, he said.

The ministry has also acknowledged the potential of AI technologies, such as those developed by DHI GRAS, which leverage satellite imagery and data processing for hydrology, water quality assessments, land cover mapping and environmental analysis.

These advanced tools will be integrated into models and decision support systems to minimize water wastage in Indian agriculture and enhance overall water management.

To encourage sustainable water resource development and efficient management, he said the Ministry of Jal Shakti is extending technical and financial assistance to the state governments under various schemes, including the Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP) and the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).

Additionally, the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) is promoting IT-based solutions through the PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) initiative.

These programs advocate for micro-irrigation technologies, solar-powered irrigation, automation, AI and IoT adoption at the farmer level. PTI UZM AS AS