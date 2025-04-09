Jalandhar grenade blast: Two accused sent to six-day-police remand

Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI) A court in Punjab's Jalandhar on Wednesday sent two persons arrested in connection with a grenade blast at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence to six-day police remand, officials said.

The accused duo -- Satish Kumar and Harry, both from Jalandhar -- was produced before the court amid heavy security cover. A senior police officer confirmed that both have been sent to six-day police remand.

A hand grenade was hurled at Punjab BJP leader Kalia's home near Shastri Market in Jalandhar early Tuesday by unidentified persons, shattering glass panes and damaging vehicles.

No one was injured in the blast at the BJP national executive members' house.

Police later arrested two persons in connection with the incident and said it was a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to create communal tension in Punjab.

"It was a major conspiracy by Pakistan's ISI. Zeeshan Akhtar, an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and (Pakistani gangster) Shahzad Bhatti, hatched the conspiracy," Special Director General of Police (law and order), Arpit Shukla, said on Tuesday.

The e-rickshaw used in the crime has also been seized, police said.

Meanwhile, another CCTV footage emerged on Wednesday which showed the e-rickshaw stopping after crossing Kalia's house, with one of the two persons sitting on the front seat carrying a bag alighting and sitting on the rear seat. After that the e-rickshaw again heads towards Kalia's house.

Two CCTV footage surfaced on Tuesday with the first showing the e-rickshaw crossing Kalia's house. After some time, the vehicle returns and the explosion takes place with the footage showing sparks and smoke.

The second footage from Kalia's house showed the hand grenade landing in the courtyard and then exploding.

Kalia, who was at home when the explosion took place around 1 am, said on Tuesday, "The grenade attack was so severe that it severely damaged a partition in the house. The glass window panes in the kitchen were also damaged along with a bathroom door." The blast also left a small hole on the floor at the entrance of the house. Kalia's SUV and a motorcycle parked in the courtyard were also damaged.

Kalia said he was sleeping when he heard the sound of the explosion. Initially, he thought there was a blast in the electric transformer because of overloading. It was his driver who told him that it was a bomb blast.

Kalia said he immediately dialled the police commissioner and the assistant police commissioner but the calls went unanswered. He then sent his gunman to the police station, Kalia said.

There have been quite a few incidents of explosions in the past four to five months targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts, but this was the first case where the house of a prominent politician was targeted.

Last month, a blast occurred outside a temple in Amritsar. PTI CHS ARI