Jalandhar, Ludhiana police commissioners transferred to non-election duties

Chandigarh, May 22 (PTI) The police commissioners of Jalandhar and Ludhiana were transferred from their current posts to non-election duties, a spokesperson of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said on Wednesday.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary of Punjab, the Election Commission (EC) directed that the two officers be assigned to non-election-related duties. Jalandhar Police Commissioner (2009-batch IPS officer) Swapan Sharma and Ludhiana Police Commissioner (2009-batch IPS officer) Kuldeep Chahal have been transferred from their present posts, the spokesperson said.

Additionally, the EC has asked the Chief Secretary to provide a panel of three eligible officers for each of the positions to be filled in Jalandhar and Ludhiana. PTI CHS BHJ BHJ