Jalandhar police arrests notorious gangster after brief encounter

Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) Police in Punjab's Jalandhar arrested gangster Kannu Gujjar on Tuesday following a brief exchange of fire in which he was injured, officials said.

The gangster was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, in a post on 'X', said, "In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police arrests Kannu Gujjar, a notorious gangster and a close associate of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, after a brief encounter." "Kannu Gujjar was critically injured in the encounter and is currently receiving medical treatment," he said, adding eight pistols and several bullets were seized from him.

Eight FIRs for heinous crimes were registered against Gujjar, the Punjab police chief added.