Jalandhar police unearths cross-border drug smuggling network, arrests three

Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) A cross-border smuggling network was unearthed with the arrest of three persons and recovery of 55 kg heroin in Punjab's Jalandhar, a top police official said on Friday.

Acting on credible intelligence, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police unearthed the network.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that accused Rinku @ Gandhi and his two associates remained in touch with foreign-based smugglers from across the border for the past 3 years," Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

"Leads were developed based on technical & intelligence inputs. An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act at PS (police station) Div No. 8 #Jalandhar," he said.

The DGP said investigations are underway to establish backward and forward linkages to break Pakistan's ISI sponsored cross-border narco-network.

"@PunjabPoliceInd is committed to cracking down on trans-border smuggling networks to ensure a #DrugFreePunjab," he added. PTI SUN DV DV