Jalandhar West bypoll: Apprise voters of AAP govt's achievements, Mann tells party leaders

Chandigarh, Jun 23 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked AAP leaders and workers to apprise people of the achievements of the party's government in the state ahead of the bypoll to the Jalandhar West (SC) assembly constituency.

Mann is leading the Aam Aadmi Party's campaign for the July 10 bypoll, necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural from the Punjab assembly after he joined the BJP.

During a meeting in Jalandhar, Mann, who is the AAP's Punjab unit president, asked party leaders and workers to hold a door-to-door campaign and apprise people about the achievements of his government.

"The people of Jalandhar West are with us. They are happy with the work of the AAP government but we (AAP) and the people here have been betrayed by the same person who disregarded the mandate of the people and joined an anti-Punjab party," said Mann, referring to Angural.

On AAP candidate for the bypoll Mohinder Bhagat, who has been pitted against BJP's Angural, Mann said he and his family have a clean image in Jalandhar. "He and his family have been working for the people of Jalandhar for many years now," he added.

Mann encouraged AAP leaders to work harder at the grassroots. "We will win the assembly seat by a huge margin and then serve the people of Jalandhar," he said.

The AAP had won the Jalandhar West (SC) seat in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls with Angural as its candidate.

Angural had tendered his resignation on March 28, a day after joining the BJP. His resignation was accepted by the Punjab assembly speaker on May 30.

Twenty-three candidates have filed their nomination papers for the July 10 bypoll. The last day for filing nomination papers was June 21. While the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on June 24, the last date for the withdrawal is June 26. PTI CHS ANB ANB