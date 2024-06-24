Jalandhar West bypoll: Nominations of 16 candidates found valid

Jalandhar, Jun 24 (PTI) Nomination papers of 16 out of 23 candidates for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West reserve assembly constituency in Punjab were found valid, officials said on Monday.
District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said the nominations of seven candidates were rejected during scrutiny.
A total of 23 candidates had filed their nomination papers for bypoll. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is June 26.
Aggarwal said among candidates whose nomination papers were found valid included Sheetal Angural of the BJP, Sarabjit Singh of the SAD (Amritsar), Binder Kumar of the BSP, Mahinder Bhagat of the AAP, Surinder Kaur of the Congress, and Surjeet Kaur of the SAD.
The bypoll will be held on July 10 and the votes will be counted on July 13. It was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party legislator.
Angural, who is now the BJP's candidate from the constituency, tendered his resignation on March 28, a day after joining the saffron party. His resignation was accepted by the Punjab Assembly Speaker on May 30. PTI CHS RHL