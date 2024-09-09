Jaleel to contest Maharashtra polls, says AIMIM chief Owaisi; announces four more names

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said former Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel will contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference here, Owaisi also announced the names of MLAs Mufti Ismail and Shah Faruk Anwar as well as Farooq Shabdi and Raees Lashkariya as candidates of his party.

Ismail is MLA from Malegaon Central seat, while Anwar is legislator from Dhule city. Lashkariya is the party's Mumbai unit chief.

The constituency of Jaleel, who lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to Shiv Sena's Sandipan Bhumre, was not announced.

Speaking about the Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Parliament, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief said the Ajit Pawar-led NCP must oppose it.

"Ajit Pawar says he may have joined hands with the BJP but has not left secularism. If that is the case, then he should oppose this bill of the Narendra Modi government. It gives too much power to the collector on decisions pertaining to Waqf land. This is bill is anti-Constitution," Owaisi said. PTI AW BNM