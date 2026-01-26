Jaleel won't be able to touch saffron colour even in his 100 births, says BJP leader

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) BJP leader Ameet Satam on Monday hit back at Imtiaz Jaleel over his "will spread green colour across Maharashtra" remark, saying the AIMIM leader won't be able to touch the saffron colour even if he were born 100 times.

Jaleel had endorsed newly-elected AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh's controversial "will turn Mumbra green" remarks while speaking about the party's growth in Maharashtra. Amid the escalating row and clarification by Shaikh, BJP leader and minister Nitesh Rane had advised her to go to Pakistan, while senior leader and minister Ganesh Naik also took a swipe at allies over the controversy.

"Not only Mumbra, but we will also spread the green colour across the entire Maharashtra," he had said, reviving the 'green versus saffron' political debate in the state.

Reacting sharply, Mumbai BP chief Ameet Satam said Jaleel should understand the ethos of Maharashtra.

"This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Balasaheb Thackeray. Forget about Jaleel, even if he were born 100 times, he will not be able to touch the saffron colour," Satam said.

He said a Mahayuti mayor will be elected to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation next week, adding that the saffron combine will root out corruption and make Mumbai safer for all.

After her victory from ward 30 in the January 15 Thane civic polls, Shaikh said every candidate in Mumbra will be from AIMIM in the next five years.

"Mumbra must be completely painted green," she had said in a jibe at NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad, but it ended up triggering a war of words with the BJP and Shiv Sena.

According to Mumbra Police, Shaikh clarified on January 23 that her remarks were made in the context of her party’s flag and symbol, and not with any intention to hurt sentiments or disturb communal harmony.

"She has stated that she lives and dies for the tricolour and had no intention to hurt anyone’s feelings. However, if her words caused any hurt, she has apologised both publicly and in writing,” police had said. PTI ND NSK