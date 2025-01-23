13 dead in Jalgaon train accident, eight bodies identified: Police

Jalgaon: The death toll in the Jalgaon train accident has gone up to 13 with the recovery of a headless body along the railway tracks, police said on Thursday.

Some passengers of Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express, who got off the train after an alarm chain-pulling incident, were run over by the Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi on the adjacent tracks in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district Wednesday evening.

“Of the 13, we have identified eight bodies so far, including two from their Aadhaar cards,” Special Inspector General of Police Dattatraya Karale told PTI.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Central Circle, will probe the circumstances leading to the mowing down of the 13 passengers.

Manoj Arora, CRS, Central Circle, said he will reach the accident site between Pardhade and Maheji railway stations near Pachora, over 400 km from Mumbai, on Thursday.